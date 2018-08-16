VIzcaino (shoulder) played catch Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

While this is an encouraging step for Vizcaino, he still needs to progress through the multiple stages of a throwing program before being cleared to rejoin the Braves sometime in September. The right-hander has been on the disabled list since July 14 with shoulder inflammation. A.J. Minter should continue to fill in as the team's closer in the meantime.

