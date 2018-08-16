Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Resumes throwing
VIzcaino (shoulder) played catch Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
While this is an encouraging step for Vizcaino, he still needs to progress through the multiple stages of a throwing program before being cleared to rejoin the Braves sometime in September. The right-hander has been on the disabled list since July 14 with shoulder inflammation. A.J. Minter should continue to fill in as the team's closer in the meantime.
