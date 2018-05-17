Vizcaino saved his eighth game with a scoreless ninth and struck out a batter Wednesday against the Cubs.

Vizcaino bounced back well from his first blown save in his last eight chances last time out in the previous game in the series. He has struck out a batter in five straight outings and is now 8-for-10 in save opportunities with a strong 2.61 ERA.

