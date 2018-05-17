Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Saves eighth game against Chicago
Vizcaino saved his eighth game with a scoreless ninth and struck out a batter Wednesday against the Cubs.
Vizcaino bounced back well from his first blown save in his last eight chances last time out in the previous game in the series. He has struck out a batter in five straight outings and is now 8-for-10 in save opportunities with a strong 2.61 ERA.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Records save number seven•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up sixth save Wednesday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Works around danger to record save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Converts fourth save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up third save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up second save Thursday•
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...