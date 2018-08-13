Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Set to start throwing
Vizcaino (shoulder) is scheduled to resume throwing Wednesday, Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
As expected, VIzcaino has been cleared to resume throwing for the first time since landing on the disabled list nearly a month ago with shoulder inflammation. He'll still need to progress to mound work and complete a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the Braves, likely leaving him at least a couple of weeks away. A more concrete timetable for his return should emerge as he ramps up his throwing. In the meantime, A.J. Minter should continue to fill in as the team's closer.
