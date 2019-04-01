Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Shoulder may cost him save opps
Uncertainty regarding Vizcaino's shoulder could cost him save opportunities once A.J. Minter (shoulder) is activated this week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Per Bowman, Vizcaino admitted his right shoulder began bothering him again during the final weeks of spring training. He said he felt fine this weekend, but the Braves have not had a save opportunity yet, so he has not yet made his 2019 debut. The primary concern is how durable he might be if needed to pitch back-to-back days or twice within a three-day stretch. Minter is throwing a live batting practice session Tuesday and could be activated from the IL on Thursday. Bowman went so far as to say Minter could end up being the team's primary closer once healthy.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Likely to share closing duties•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Path to saves clearing up•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Reaches deal with Braves•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Likely to be primary closer•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Notches 16th save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Works low-leverage inning in first game back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...