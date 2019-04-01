Uncertainty regarding Vizcaino's shoulder could cost him save opportunities once A.J. Minter (shoulder) is activated this week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Per Bowman, Vizcaino admitted his right shoulder began bothering him again during the final weeks of spring training. He said he felt fine this weekend, but the Braves have not had a save opportunity yet, so he has not yet made his 2019 debut. The primary concern is how durable he might be if needed to pitch back-to-back days or twice within a three-day stretch. Minter is throwing a live batting practice session Tuesday and could be activated from the IL on Thursday. Bowman went so far as to say Minter could end up being the team's primary closer once healthy.