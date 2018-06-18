Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Slams door Sunday
Vizcaino allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning as he notched his 15th save Sunday against San Diego.
After entering the game in the ninth with a three-run lead, Vizcaino surrendered two hits before settling down to fan two hitters and escape with the save. He's been able to convert on eight straight save opportunities, and he hasn't allowed a run since May 15 against the Cubs.
