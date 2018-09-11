Vizcaino (shoulder) will toss a bullpen session Tuesday, and assuming everything goes as planned, he'll return from the disabled list Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Vizcaino looked good in his minor-league rehab appearances at Low-A Rome, so this comes as no surprise. He's been on the disabled list since July 14 due to right shoulder inflammation, but he's finally healthy enough to contribute out of the bullpen. Although the Braves figure to slowly acclimate Vizcaino to big-league action, he'll likely settle into a high-leverage role.