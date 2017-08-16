Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Strikes out two for seventh save
Vizcaino pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to pick up his seventh save of the season in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.
Vizcaino needed just 10 pitches to retire the side Tuesday and pick up his fifth save of the month and seventh of the season. The 26-year-old should be in line for plenty more save opportunities moving forward, as the Braves have a very manageable schedule the rest of the way. Vizcaino has allowed just one hit and one walk in his last five appearances and has established himself as a reliable closing option since taking over the ninth-inning duties from Jim Johnson roughly two weeks ago.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Converts another save•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Collects fourth save Friday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Notches third save Wednesday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Would have closed Sunday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Activated from disabled list•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Plans to return Wednesday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...