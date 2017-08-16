Vizcaino pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to pick up his seventh save of the season in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Vizcaino needed just 10 pitches to retire the side Tuesday and pick up his fifth save of the month and seventh of the season. The 26-year-old should be in line for plenty more save opportunities moving forward, as the Braves have a very manageable schedule the rest of the way. Vizcaino has allowed just one hit and one walk in his last five appearances and has established himself as a reliable closing option since taking over the ninth-inning duties from Jim Johnson roughly two weeks ago.