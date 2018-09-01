Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Transferred to 60-day DL
Vizcaino (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday.
The move likely has no bearing on Vizcaino's expected return date, as he's already been out for nearly 60 days. He'll be eligible to return Sept. 10, which is approximately the time he was expected to return prior to the move, as his rehab stint is scheduled to start Sunday.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Rehab appearance set for Sunday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Completes bullpen session•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Resumes throwing•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Set to start throwing•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Expects to resume throwing next week•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Weeks away from throwing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...