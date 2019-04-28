Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Transferred to 60-day IL
Vizcaino (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
The move has no effect on Vizcaino's return timeline, as he's already been ruled out for the year following season-ending surgery. He'll make room on the 40-man roster for Jerry Blevins, acquired in a trade from Oakland earlier in the day.
