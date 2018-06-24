Vizcaino tested his shoulder Saturday and still had some soreness, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Braves are hoping that a cortisone shot -- which was administered Thursday -- will take effect and allow Vizcaino to be ready for Sunday's series finale against the Orioles. With Vizcaino unavailable Friday, manager Brian Snitker turned to Dan Winkler in the ninth inning, and Winkler failed to convert the save chance. Lefty A.J. Minter has come on strong after a shaky start to the season and could factor into the ninth if Vizcaino is forced to miss additional time.