Vizcaino underwent right shoulder surgery Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the regular season.

This is a tough blow for the Braves and Vizcaino, who landed on the injured list over the weekend with right shoulder inflammation. The procedure, which was performed by Dr. David Altcheek in New York, cleaned up Vizcaino's labrum while also removing scar tissue from his right shoulder joint. A.J. Minter should step in as the team's primary closer with Vizcaino out of the picture.