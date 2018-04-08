Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Walks in winning run Saturday
Vizcaino (1-1) took the loss after giving up a run on a hit and three walks in two-thirds of an inning.
Vizcaino had trouble finding the strike zone, ultimately walking Rockies catcher Tony Wolters on four pitches to force in the winning run. Control continues to be an issue for the closer, as he now has issued six free passes in 3.2 innings on the season. This is the first run he's allowed this season, but he has yet to collect a save through the team's first eight games.
