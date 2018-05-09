Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Works around danger to record save
Vizcaino worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning to earn his fifth save of the season Tuesday against the Rays.
Vizcaino made things interesting in a one-run game, allowing a pair of men to reach, but a timely double-play and a fortuitous foul out closed the door on the hosts. He's been particularly sharp of late, allowing just one earned run over his last 10 outings while recording all five of his save opportunities in that span. He'll look to keep it rolling for a much improved Atlanta squad.
