Vizcaino threw a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Nationals, striking out one and walking one.

It's clear that Vizcaino won't be immediately retaking his role as the Braves' closer after missing over two months with shoulder inflammation. It remains to be seen whether he'll require several more low-leverage appearances or if he'll be in contention for a save opportunity sometime soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories