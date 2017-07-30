Manager Brian Snitker said that Vizcaino would be used for a save situation Sunday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

Despite the exciting news, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan also reports that the Braves intend to "mix and match" ninth-inning opportunities in the coming days, so it doesn't seem like Vizcaino is the lone closer for Atlanta. That being said, Jim Johnson was used in the eighth inning of Sunday's contest while Vizcaino was available out of the bullpen, so it could make for a changing of the guard. The 26-year-old's performance certainly warrants a promotion, as he holds a 2.63 ERA and a 9.8 K/9 on the season.