Riley went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI, three runs scored and a walk during Friday's 15-2 win over the Mets.

Riley got involved in the 15-run scoring affair with a solo home run to right-center to lead off the third inning. It was his first long ball in two weeks as the young third baseman upped his slash line to .243/.299/.426 with eight home runs, 24 RBI and 24 runs scored in 184 plate appearances this season.