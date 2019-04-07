Riley went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

After striking out four times in his first two games of the season, Riley put on a show against Norfolk. The Braves' No. 1 fantasy prospect could struggle to hit for a plus batting average in the majors if he can't keep the K's under control, but he has legit middle of the order power -- his 12 homers in 75 games last year in his first exposure to Triple-A pitching was just scratching the surface of his potential. Riley will continue working on his game in the minors while Josh Donaldson occupies third base in Atlanta, but if the veteran breaks down once again, the 22-year-old could make his big-league debut later this season.