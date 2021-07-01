Riley finished 3-for-6 with three RBI and a run scored Wednesday in Atlanta's 20-2 win over the Mets.

Riley has been in a bit of a power drought of late with only one home run and two doubles over his final 16 games of June, but he at least closed the month on a four-game hitting streak while lifting his average to .279 on the season. The 24-year-old managed a .232 average over his first two years in the majors, so he's been one of the more pleasant surprises in that category in 2021. Riley's .271 expected batting average suggests he shouldn't be in line for major regression as the season unfolds.