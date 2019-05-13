Braves' Austin Riley: Claims International League award
Riley was named the International League's Player of the Week on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Over Triple-A Gwinnett's seven games, Riley collected four home runs and eight RBI.
Riley's 1.184 OPS for the week was only marginally better than his 1.047 mark for 2019, illustrating his utter dominance in his return to Triple-A this season. In addition to his ridiculous power production, Riley has trimmed his strikeout rate from 29.3 percent in 2018 to 19.7 percent this season. Riley seems to have little left to prove offensively in the minors, so at this point, an eventual call to the big leagues might come down to his ability to capably handle left field. A corner infielder for much of his career, Riley has made four of his last five starts in the outfield as the Braves presumably assess his viability as a utility bat.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the season already a quarter over, it's time to consider rescue strategies for under-performing...
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...