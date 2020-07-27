Riley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 14-1 win over the Mets.
Riley stretched the Braves' lead to 12-1 with his sixth-inning long ball, his first of the season. The 23-year-old is expected to share third base duties with Johan Camargo during the 2020 campaign.
