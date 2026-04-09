Braves' Austin Riley: Crosses plate three times in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Riley went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double, three runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Angels.
It was a busy day on the basepaths for the third baseman, who isn't exactly known for his wheels -- the steal was just the eighth of Riley's career, and his first of 2026. He's still looking for his first homer of the year, and through 13 games Riley is slashing .200/.308/.244 with two doubles, three RBI and six runs.
More News
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Receiving first day off•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: On base four times in Friday's win•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Roaring into regular season•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Might run more this season•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Launches first spring homer•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Confident after normal offseason•