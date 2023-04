Riley went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

He set the tone for the night with a blast to left field in the first inning that was measured at 473 feet. It was Riley's first homer of the season, but there should be many more coming for the 26-year-old third baseman after he launched a combined 71 over the prior two years while driving in exactly 200 runs.