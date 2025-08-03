Riley was removed from Sunday's game against the Reds due to lower abdominal pain.

Sunday was slated to be an off day for Cincinnati and Atlanta, but the two clubs instead resumed Saturday's MLB Speedway Classic after the game was suspended in the first inning due to rain. Riley struck out swinging Saturday before the game was halted, and he was replaced by Luke Williams before coming up to the plate Sunday. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and Riley should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus Milwaukee. Given that Riley was reinstated July 25 following a stint on the injured list due to a lower abdominal strain, it's worrisome that he's seemingly dealing with a recurrence of the injury just over a week later.