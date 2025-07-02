Riley went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 4-0 defeat to the Angels.

The three-hit effort was Riley's fifth of the campaign and his first since June 9. The 28-year-old third baseman is batting a strong .286 over his last 98 at-bats, but he has only two home runs and nine RBI during this 24-game period. It's possible Riley will move down the batting order from fourth to fifth once Jurickson Profar (suspension) gets back into the fold, although the latter's return should only aid the former's fantasy upside.