Riley was promoted from Double-A Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 21-year-old earned the callup by torching Southern League pitching to the tune of a .333/.394/.677 line across 109 plate appearances. Thanks to his plus-power and strong plate discipline, Riley looks like he could be Atlanta's long-term answer at third base, but he may need to keep raking at Triple-A to force his way into the big-league lineup on a full-time basis in 2018. Jose Bautista, who signed a minor-league pact with Atlanta in mid-April, has since joined the big club and should be an adequate option at the hot corner until the Braves believe Riley is ready to take over.