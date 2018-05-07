Riley was promoted from Double-A Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 21-year-old earned the callup by torching Southern League pitching to the tune of a .333/.394/.677 line across 109 plate appearances. Thanks to his plus-power and strong plate discipline, Riley looks like he could be Atlanta's long-term answer at third base, but he may need to keep raking at Triple-A to force his way into the big-league lineup on a full-time basis in 2018. Jose Bautista, who signed a minor-league pact with Atlanta in mid-April, has since joined the big club and should be an adequate option at the hot corner until the Braves believe Riley is ready to take over.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories