Riley went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Riley ended a spectacular July in style, bringing home Matt Olson on a walkoff two-bagger in the bottom of the ninth. He finished with a .423 average and 26 extra-base hits (11 home runs and 15 doubles) in 26 games on the month, breaking the previous franchise record (25) established by Hall of Famer Hank Aaron in July 1961.