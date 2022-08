Riley went 3-for-6 with one triple, one homer, five RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Red Sox.

The All-Star third baseman filled the stat sheet Tuesday with a home run, a triple, and five RBI. The home run was Riley's first since July 29, and the strong performance helped propel the Braves to an extra-inning victory over the Red Sox. Tuesday's effort bolsters Riley's MVP case as he improved to an NL-leading 255 total bases on the season.