Braves' Austin Riley: Gets breather Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 5, 2022
at
3:21 pm ET
1 min read
Riley isn't starting Wednesday against Miami.
Riley has gone 0-for-10 with a run, two walks and five strikeouts over the last three games, and he'll get a rare day off for Wednesday's regular-season finale. Ehire Adrianza is starting at the hot corner and batting ninth.
