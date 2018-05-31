Riley went 2-for-5 with a walk and a three-run home run for Triple-A Gwinnett in Wednesday's win over Indianapolis.

The homer was his first for Gwinnett since he erupted for three dingers back on May 13, but Riley has hardly been quiet at the plate in the meantime, racking up multiple hits in five of his last eight games. The 21-year-old now sports a .310/.365/.483 slash line through 22 games at the highest level of the minors, and while his 8:31 BB:K shows he still has some things to work on, he's positioning himself to be the next top prospect to join the big-league roster for the surprising Braves.