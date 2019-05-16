Riley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Getting the start in left field and hitting sixth in his MLB debut, Riley took Michael Wacha deep in the fourth inning. The 22-year-old slugger had 15 homers in 37 games for Triple-A Gwinnett prior to his promotion, and if he keeps flashing his power in the majors he could well hang onto a starting job even after Ender Inciarte (back) gets healthy.

