Riley went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and seven RBI in Tuesday's 16-13 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The seven RBI were a career best for Riley, as he launched a three-run shot off Zach Davies in the fourth inning and a two-run blast off Austin Adams in the sixth. The third baseman once again appears to be heating up along with the weather -- over his last 24 games, he's slashing .277/.342/.525 with seven of his 18 homers and 18 of his 52 RBI on the season.