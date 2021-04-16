Riley is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
Riley started the first 10 games of the season at the hot corner but now finds himself on the bench for the second time in four games. is .190/.261/.190 line through his first 46 plate appearances isn't exactly deserving of everyday at-bats. Ehire Adrianza gets the nod at third base in his absence.
