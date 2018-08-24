Riley went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored for Triple-A Gwinnett in Thursday's win over Durham.

The Bulls' pitching staff will be very glad to see Riley leave town -- in five games over the last three days including two doubleheaders, the Braves' top fantasy prospect has gone 5-for-15 with a double and three homers. Riley now sports a .280/.325/.547 slash line through 20 games in August, and while his plate discipline (3:23 BB:K on the month) remains something of a concern, the 21-year-old's prodigious power has him on track to make his big-league debut early next season.