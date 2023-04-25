Riley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and two additional runs scored in Monday's 11-0 win over the Marlins.
Riley's two-run blast in the sixth extended the Braves's lead to 8-0 and marked his fifth long ball of the season. It was the third time this year that the power-hitting third baseman walked multiple times in a game and the first time he scored three or more runs. Across 23 games (102 plate appearances), Riley is slashing .271/.373/.482.
More News
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Slams fourth long ball•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Launches 100th career homer•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Goes yard again Tuesday•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Crushes first homer of year•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Blasts third spring homer•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Looks ready for Opening Day•