Riley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and two additional runs scored in Monday's 11-0 win over the Marlins.

Riley's two-run blast in the sixth extended the Braves's lead to 8-0 and marked his fifth long ball of the season. It was the third time this year that the power-hitting third baseman walked multiple times in a game and the first time he scored three or more runs. Across 23 games (102 plate appearances), Riley is slashing .271/.373/.482.