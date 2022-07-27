Riley went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

Riley wasted little time in extending his hitting streak to 18 games, as he took a first-pitch strike from Aaron Nola in his first plate appearance of the night before sending a fastball to deep left center to score Dansby Swanson on a double. The 25-year-old added another two-bagger later in the night to give him four in the past two days. Riley, who will start at third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's series finale, is beginning to vault himself into the National League MVP conversation while he's arguably been the majors' top hitter over the past month.