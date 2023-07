Riley went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Brewers on Saturday.

All of Atlanta's scoring in the contest came as a result of Riley's three-run blast in the third inning. The third baseman has been on a remarkable run, going deep in five straight contests and compiling six long balls along with 16 RBI during that span. The power surge has pushed Riley to 22 homers (ninth-most in the NL) and 61 RBI (tied for 10th-most in the NL) on the campaign.