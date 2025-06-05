Riley went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-10 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Riley laced an RBI single and then came around in the score in the first inning before adding a solo home run in the fifth. Over his past 10 games, the third baseman has hit safely eight times with three homers, seven RBI and eight runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .273/.330/.446 with 11 long balls, 35 RBI, 33 runs scored and two steals across 270 plate appearances.