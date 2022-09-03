Riley went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 8-1 win over the Marlins.

He took Cole Sulser deep in the seventh inning, one of five Atlanta homers on the night, and Riley extended his personal homer streak to three games. The 25-year-old slugger can be very streaky, but the highs have far outweighed the lows in 2022 and Friday's blast gave Riley a new career high with 34 homers to go along with a career-best .927 OPS. With 29 games left on Atlanta's schedule, he's got a legitimate shot at his first 40-homer campaign.