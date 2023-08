Riley went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 11-3 victory over the Yankees.

Riley continued his torrid stretch Monday with his third home run in five games -- he's now batting .339 (42-for-124) with 13 homers and a 1.113 OPS in his last 30 contests. Overall, the 26-year-old third baseman is slashing .281/.340/.518 with 29 homers, 89 runs scored and 76 RBI through 527 plate appearances this season.