Riley went 2-for-6 with a homer, a double, and four RBI in Monday's 10-7 victory at Kansas City.

The Atlanta third baseman clubbed a 422-foot solo shot off Royals reliever Sam Long to tally his first long ball since returning from an abdomen injury July 25. Riley also cleared the bases with his 20th two-bagger of the season in the eighth to notch his fourth game with four or more RBI this season. Through 427 total plate appearances, the two-time All-Star is slashing .268/.319/.437 with 15 homers, 52 RBI and 52 runs scored in 97 games.