Riley (side) isn't overly concerned with his long-term availability and considers himself day-to-day, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Riley experienced left side tightness in batting practice Sunday and was ultimately removed from Atlanta's contest with the Mets in the fourth inning after going 1-for-2 at the plate. The third baseman doesn't know if he'll need an MRI or not, which is something he'll make a decision on Monday. With the team launching a three-game home series with the Cubs on Monday, there's a chance that Riley misses some, if not all, of the series as Atlanta will likely be cautious with their talented 26-year-old.