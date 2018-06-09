Braves' Austin Riley: Lands on DL with knee sprain
Riley was placed on the minor-league disabled list due to a sprain of his posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Riley is expected to miss a couple more weeks after suffering the injury diving for a ground ball against Louisville on June 3. The third baseman is expected to join the Braves later on this summer, though this issue could complicate his arrival if he doesn't progress according to plan. Through 26 games for Gwinnett in 2018, Riley is hitting .284 with a .776 OPS.
More News
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Goes yard for Gwinnett on Wednesday•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Three homers Sunday•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Earns promotion to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Tearing up Double-A•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Two home runs for Mississippi•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Flourishing at Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...