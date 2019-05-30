Braves' Austin Riley: Launches grand slam in loss
Riley went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 14-4 loss to the Nationals.
His seventh-inning shot didn't make much of a difference to the final outcome -- Atlanta was already down 14-0 at the time -- but it did give Riley a stunning seven homers and 20 RBI through his first 14 big-league games, to go along with a .375/.407/.786 slash line. Pitchers will figure out the 22-year-old eventually, but he's quickly establishing himself as a fixture in the team's lineup.
