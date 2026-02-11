Riley (core) took live batting practice Wednesday and appears to be facing no restrictions for the start of spring training, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Riley appears to be 100 percent healthy heading into the 2026 campaign after he missed most of the final two months of the past season due to a lower abdominal strain, which he ultimately addressed via a core-muscle surgery Aug. 21. Though his reputation as one of baseball's more durable third basemen has taken a hit after two straight injury-shortened seasons, Riley won't turn 29 years old until April, and with some better luck on the health front, he could re-emerge as the 30-plus-homer threat that he was from 2021 through 2023.