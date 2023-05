Riley went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

The third baseman went back-to-back with Matt Olson off Dylan Covey in the first inning, setting the tone for an 11-4 romp. Riley extended his hitting streak to 11 games in the process, a stretch in which he's slashing .372/.391/.721 with six doubles and three of his 10 homers on the year.