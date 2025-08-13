Riley (abdomen) likely won't need a rehab assignment before rejoining Atlanta's lineup, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Manager Brian Snitker wouldn't offer a guess as to when the third baseman might be activated from the IL, but Riley's not expected to be too far behind Ronald Acuna (calf), who should rejoin the lineup before the end of the week. Riley has been sidelined since Aug. 2 after aggravating an abdominal strain that had previously cost him eight games sandwiched around the All-Star break. It's been a disappointing season overall for the 28-year-old, whose .737 OPS would be his lowest mark since he became a full-time player in 2021.