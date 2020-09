Riley (quadriceps) isn't 100 percent but will be in the in lineup Wednesday against the Reds for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Quadriceps tightness has kept Riley off the field since Friday, the only time he's played in the past week. Given that we're now in the playoffs, however, teams will be more willing to risk players who are less than 100 percent, so it's no surprise that Riley is expected to play.