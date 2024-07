Atlanta placed Riley on the paternity list Monday.

Riley was removed from Monday's 4-1 loss to the Reds in the ninth inning after his wife went into labor, and he's now officially on the paternity list as he welcomes a new arrival to the family. Riley is able to miss up to three games while on the paternity list, and during his absence, Luke Williams, Whit Merrifield (finger) and Zack Short are options to fill in at third base.