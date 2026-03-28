Riley went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's win over the Royals.

While all of the third baseman's hits were singles, it was still an impressive start to the season. Riley has seen his offensive production decline the last two years as he struggled to stay healthy, but if he stays in the lineup the 28-year-old is more than capable of returning to the level he established in 2021-23, when he averaged 36 homers and 99 RBI a year with a .286/.354/.525 slash line.