Riley went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

Riley singled in the first inning and singled home a run and stole second in the fifth to mark consecutive multi-hit performances. The 25-year-old has been bit boom or bust of late with four two-hit outings and three hitless games in his last seven, but overall, Riley's experienced more positives with a .292/.404/.500 slash line. The stolen base was the first of his career so more activity on the bases is unlikely.